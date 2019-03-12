The Casual Elegance of the New Miramar Hotel

Everywhere you look in the new Rosewood Miramar Beach resort, there’s Rick Caruso ― from his family crest set in black marble flooring and wide windows overlooking the Pacific to photos of his four kids hanging in the chic Manor Bar to the man himself, on February 28, hovering above in a helicopter before touching down and toasting the luxury hotel’s highly anticipated opening with a lawn full of invited guests. The Los Angeles real estate magnate, dressed in a sleek blue suit and checkered tie and sporting a very non-wintery tan, spent nearly an hour shaking hands before Managing Director Seán Carney introduced him to the crowd. “Hi, Rick!” they responded. By Paul Wellman

Caruso thanked his staff and Montecito residents for seeing the project through the 12 long and often cantankerous years it took to get approved and built. “But as I look back, it’s probably been the best 12 years of my life, and I really mean that,” Caruso said. “It’s because this community has embraced us and supported us and informed us what they want. … I really believe that this hotel reflects the glamour, the sophistication, and the love of life that this community has. So I’m grateful to you. I’m really grateful to you.”

The large amount of personal and financial capital Caruso invested in the project feels reflected in all those familial touches, capped by the family apartment he built on the second floor of the mansion-style main building. “We plan to spend a lot of time up here,” he added. “Seán may be horrified to hear how much time we’re gonna spend up here.”

There’s no one way to describe the Miramar’s architecture; it borrows from a handful of influences. The property feels vaguely Cape Cod-ish, makes obvious nods to surrounding Montecito estates, and reflects design choices by revered California architect Paul Williams when he redid the Beverly Hills Hotel in the 1940s. The sweeping curved staircase in the foyer of the Manor House, where guests check in, was made using one of his 1933 blueprints for a Southern Colonial–style estate. The hand-drawn plans are framed nearby.

