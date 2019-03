Kenzi Snyder, UCSB water polo

The junior goalkeeper made 13 saves as the Gaucho women came from behind to defeat defending Big West champion UC Irvine, 6-5.

Beau Allen, San Marcos track & field

The senior high jumper showed why Duke has signed him when he cleared 7 feet, the No. 2 prep mark in the nation, at the Ventura Invitational.