WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Orange Coast vs. SBCC Volleyball

College Men’s Battle Between Vaqueros and State’s Top-Ranked Team

Before the Vaqueros square off against the state’s top-ranked team, SBCC will honor Ed Gover, who has retired after 28 years as its women’s volleyball coach. Gover’s teams had a 378-216 record and won 11 conference titles. Coach Jon Newton’s Vaquero men went back and forth against No. 2-ranked El Camino last week before losing 15-13 in the fifth set. Registering double-digit kills for SBCC were freshmen Calvin Sanborn, Trent Lingruen, and Zac Pittard, and sophomore Blake Lockhart. Orange Coast enters this week with a 12-0 record. Admission will be free to the public, and donations to “Coaches vs. Cancer” will be welcomed. 6pm. SBCC Sports Pavilion, 721 Cliff Dr. Free. Call 965-0581 or visit sbccvaqueros.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Farmer’s Market Not Happy Yet

De la Guerra Plaza may not work as a new home, leaders say.

District Submits Request to Waive Funding for Olive Grove

Olive grove approved by State Board of Education after defied by district and county.

Two Overdoses Averted in Isla Vista

Opioid antidote saves the lives of two UCSB students.

Sting Nets Five for Underage Alcohol Purchase

Santa Barbara County participates in statewide counter to alcohol-related tragedies.

UCSB Grad Research Ranked Number 1

Materials program receives top ranking from U.S. News & World Report.