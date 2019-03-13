Game of the Week: Orange Coast vs. SBCC Volleyball

Before the Vaqueros square off against the state’s top-ranked team, SBCC will honor Ed Gover, who has retired after 28 years as its women’s volleyball coach. Gover’s teams had a 378-216 record and won 11 conference titles. Coach Jon Newton’s Vaquero men went back and forth against No. 2-ranked El Camino last week before losing 15-13 in the fifth set. Registering double-digit kills for SBCC were freshmen Calvin Sanborn, Trent Lingruen, and Zac Pittard, and sophomore Blake Lockhart. Orange Coast enters this week with a 12-0 record. Admission will be free to the public, and donations to “Coaches vs. Cancer” will be welcomed. 6pm. SBCC Sports Pavilion, 721 Cliff Dr. Free. Call 965-0581 or visit sbccvaqueros.com.