Shamrocking on State Street

SOUNDS OF SAINT PAT’S: ‘Tis the season to raise a dram to the fabled Saint Patrick of Ireland, and local venues are rolling out the traditional musical best in celebration. With hills radiantly green from recent rains, it’ll be hard not to feel inspired to celebrate all things shamrocking.

At Dargan’s (18 E. Ortega St.), Dannsair will liven things up in Irish style, playing a full day of traditionals and contemporary compositions. Last year, the band released Celtic Meditations, a peaceful set of songs meant for relaxation; this event is likely to be quite a bit more enlivening.

Over at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club (1221 State St.), Spencer & The Worried Lads host their Annual St. Patty’s Bash, beginning at 5:30 p.m. A marker of the seasons himself, Spencer (of Spencer the Gardener) continues his role as maestro for many a Santa Barbara celebration. With his band The Worried Lads, the trio combines a self-described mix of Irish, pirate, and Tex-Mex sounds. The event is all ages, and kids under 11 get in free.

ALL THAT GLITTERS IS FISH: Start the festivities early with Goleta’s Glitter Fish on Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at Velvet Jones (423 State St.). The band plays psychedelic rock pleasingly awash in reverb and phasers. Often seen pictured in a dreamily verdant Ellwood forest, the band evokes psychedelic reveries winding through the sunny bluffs. Supporting acts The Advocates and Modern Genre have started making names for themselves locally as rising indie-rock and pop acts.

GENE ON THE SCENE: Joshua Tree’s Gene Evaro Jr. is back in town on Saturday, March 16, at SOhO, this time with support from S.L.O.’s Próxima Parada and Lily Waters. Word on the State Street is that Evaro Jr. and company kicked up a great show last time they came by in October with their funky-fresh high desert melodies.

Próxima Parada, meanwhile, have earned millions of listens across the globe for their wonderful take on contemporary soul. Fans of Leon Bridges would likely enjoy the sound of this excellent Central Coast band. Lily Waters, from L.A., will open the night with stomping indie rock, starting at 8 p.m.

GOIN’ GUTHRIE: In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the film Alice’s Restaurant and Woodstock ​— ​and a half-century of flower power ever since ​— ​Arlo Guthrie is bringing a multi-media experience to Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido) on Tuesday, March 19, at 8 p.m. Joining Guthrie will be a few musical friends and family, including kindred performers Sarah Lee Guthrie and Abe Guthrie, plus Terry A La Berry, and Steve and Carol Ide. The folk singer has inspired generations of singers with his storytelling and enduring messages of peace and love. The ’60s may have been a while back, but the doves are still flying strong.

HEAD OF THE HEADLESS: S.B.’s jazz fusion band par excellence, Headless Household, plays SOhO on Wednesday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. Describing itself as “hopelessly eclectic,” the band will mark the 25th anniversary of its debut album, Inside/Outside USA. Released in 1987, the album marked the beginning of a long and unique musical journey through genres and modalities. Here’s to honoring musical eclecticism and eccentrism in all its joys.

COSMIC COUNTRY: Promising to play “the dusty country classics of your dreams,” Chris Robinson’s Green Leaf Rustlers invite you to take a trip down their country-rock roads at SOhO on Friday, March 22, at 9 p.m. With jams aplenty, plan to kick up your boots in most happy fashion. Expect the band to hit all kinds of high notes, if you catch my drift.