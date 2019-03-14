Make Myself at Home: Landmark Mission Canyon Craftsman

TPLOCHPRODUCTIONS.COM
Thursday, March 14, 2019
The lovely home for sale at 2480 Foothill Road has been remodeled to include a long list of state-of-the-art upgrades, but it remains firmly rooted in its storied past, dating back almost a hundred years. Walking through the house on a recent afternoon, I admired its modern amenities and creature comforts, all the while soaking up its history as well.
The home was built on land purchased in 1903 by the Reverend George Francis Weld, a widowed Episcopal minister who moved to Santa Barbara from Boston with his infant son. Reverend Weld went on to become the rector of All Saints-by-the-Sea church in Montecito, while his son grew up and went to school on the East Coast. Upon graduation from Harvard, he purchased land adjacent to his father’s estate, at the corner of Mission Canyon Road and Laurel Canyon Road, which is now known as Foothill Road.
This land included a landmark used to denote this significant corner: an oak tree growing through a boulder, known as the Mission Canyon Riven Rock. While the tree is no longer there, the rock remains on the property as part of the stone wall running along Mission Canyon Road. The house, which was originally moved by Reverend Weld from his property onto his son’s land, has guarded this prominent corner at the entrance to Mission Canyon all these years.
I could feel this history as I walked up toward the house. The two-story Craftsman is olive green with white trim and rust accents. Solid oak trees sit all around the property, their branches providing a beautiful backdrop from every angle. A sandstone wall hugs the front of the house and continues around to accent the backyard. I wasn’t surprised to learn that existing stones from the property were saved and reused throughout the recent relandscaping.
Inside, a front entry foyer opens into the living and dining areas. A striking two-sided fireplace greets visitors, warms both of these rooms, and highlights the stunning walnut floors. The living room, in contrast to many traditional Craftsman homes, is a delightfully bright room with tall windows showcasing the gorgeous grounds.
The dining room offers huge bi-folding French doors that open onto a charming back patio. Even on the stormy day that I visited, it was obvious that the back yard — with seating areas on different levels and a stone waterfall as a focal point — would be a natural year-round gathering place. The entire living space is flexible and ready to be reversed or reconfigured as a new owner sees fit.
Two bedrooms on the right side of the dining room share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Another bedroom is tucked off the kitchen and laundry room on the other side of the house, with its own bathroom and a separate entrance, providing options for guest or nanny quarters.
The kitchen itself has Viking appliances, a farmhouse sink, custom alder cabinetry, and a separate walk-in pantry as an enviable bonus. A large countertop that’s open to the dining room is perfect for entertaining or bar-top dining space.
As I walked toward the staircase to explore the second floor, I noticed the powder room near the foyer. Lovely Asian-inspired patterned wallpaper plus a unique antique vanity and handsome light fixture make this room a show-stopper.
Upstairs, the master suite takes center stage, with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a gorgeous understated bathroom. Two sets of French doors open to a balcony overlooking the front of the house. I’m told that on a clear day, this view extends all the way to the ocean. A large separate sitting room completes the second floor, with a wet bar, built-in bookcases, and another balcony.
This balcony looks out over the side of the house to the horse corral and a wooded open space. A separate sandstone outbuilding sits on this part of the property, down a winding path past three beautiful old oak trees. It’s here that the history of this home feels the strongest. The little building sits in its idyllic setting, awaiting a new owner to decide whether it’s destined to be a workshop or a wine grotto, a playhouse or a magical garden shed. The next owner of this lovely home at the gateway to Mission Canyon will inherit the stories of its past and the ability to create the next chapter in its history.
2480 Foothill Road is currently on the market in Santa Barbara, listed by Kelly Knight of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Kelly at (805) 895-4406 or kellyknightsb@gmail.com. For details and more photos of this property, visit missioncanyoncraftsman.com. Historic background provided by Neal Graffy for the owners.