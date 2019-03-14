Make Myself at Home: Landmark Mission Canyon Craftsman

Address: 2480 Foothill Road Status: On the market Price: $2,295,000 The lovely home for sale at 2480 Foothill Road has been remodeled to include a long list of state-of-the-art upgrades, but it remains firmly rooted in its storied past, dating back almost a hundred years. Walking through the house on a recent afternoon, I admired its modern amenities and creature comforts, all the while soaking up its history as well. The home was built on land purchased in 1903 by the Reverend George Francis Weld, a widowed Episcopal minister who moved to Santa Barbara from Boston with his infant son. Reverend Weld went on to become the rector of All Saints-by-the-Sea church in Montecito, while his son grew up and went to school on the East Coast. Upon graduation from Harvard, he purchased land adjacent to his father’s estate, at the corner of Mission Canyon Road and Laurel Canyon Road, which is now known as Foothill Road. TPLOCHPRODUCTIONS.COM

This land included a landmark used to denote this significant corner: an oak tree growing through a boulder, known as the Mission Canyon Riven Rock. While the tree is no longer there, the rock remains on the property as part of the stone wall running along Mission Canyon Road. The house, which was originally moved by Reverend Weld from his property onto his son’s land, has guarded this prominent corner at the entrance to Mission Canyon all these years.

I could feel this history as I walked up toward the house. The two-story Craftsman is olive green with white trim and rust accents. Solid oak trees sit all around the property, their branches providing a beautiful backdrop from every angle. A sandstone wall hugs the front of the house and continues around to accent the backyard. I wasn’t surprised to learn that existing stones from the property were saved and reused throughout the recent relandscaping.

Inside, a front entry foyer opens into the living and dining areas. A striking two-sided fireplace greets visitors, warms both of these rooms, and highlights the stunning walnut floors. The living room, in contrast to many traditional Craftsman homes, is a delightfully bright room with tall windows showcasing the gorgeous grounds.

The dining room offers huge bi-folding French doors that open onto a charming back patio. Even on the stormy day that I visited, it was obvious that the back yard — with seating areas on different levels and a stone waterfall as a focal point — would be a natural year-round gathering place. The entire living space is flexible and ready to be reversed or reconfigured as a new owner sees fit.

Two bedrooms on the right side of the dining room share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Another bedroom is tucked off the kitchen and laundry room on the other side of the house, with its own bathroom and a separate entrance, providing options for guest or nanny quarters.

