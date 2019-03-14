New Principal Announced for San Marcos High School

Kip Glazer was named the new principal of San Marcos High School at a special board meeting Tuesday. The announcement comes a couple weeks before the planned approval date of April 2. The accelerated process was a result of officials learning that several of the candidates being considered where applying across multiple locations and districts. “If we had waited until the April 2nd meeting,” said Superintendent Cary Matsuoka at Tuesday’s board meeting, “we could lose our top candidate.” “Glazer emerged as the top candidate following a competitive, nationwide search and collaborative performance-based interview comprised of 35 individuals including teachers, staff, district officials, parents and community partners,” wrote the district.

Glazer is currently the assistant principal at La Cañada High School in Los Angeles County. She has served in administrative positions as Dean of Students in charge of student safety and discipline to Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction. Glazer holds a Doctorate of Education in Learning Technologies and has consulted on Role-Playing Game Development for K-12 Arts Education.

“I feel a sense of deep gratitude for the incredible opportunity to serve San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara Unified School District,” said Glazer. “When I first arrived in Santa Barbara 25 years ago from South Korea, I did not even speak English. I had no idea that I would have the opportunity to be the Principal at San Marcos High School.”

Glazer came to Santa Barbara from South Korea in 1993 to learn English. During her time here, her host family took her to first football game at San Marcos High School, where their son played in the Royal’s Marching Band. “I remember feeling such tremendous pride watching the Royal Marching Band perform,” said Glazer. “It was incredible to see the crowd in the stands, coming together as a family. Now, I will once again be a part of that family of amazing staff, students, and parents.”

San Marcos has been in the limelight on several occasions the last year. Most recently, in February there was a false alarm of a gunman on campus that triggered a lockdown for several hours. In January of last year, a male San Marcos student threatened the lives of female and gay male students in a private chat-room video while holding a musket and bayonet. A couple months after the incident, former principal Ed Behrens was demoted. Both incidents generated intense parental outcry. Behrens is currently suing the school district for reinstatement and punitive damages.

San Marcos has a 55 percent Latinx and 48 percent white population. Forty-seven percent of its students qualify for free or reduced lunch. The school has been criticized for being the most divided in the district with claims that there is one school for white students and another for low income and Latinxs students. In 2018, 75.5 percent of white students met or exceeded the state standard for English language arts compared to 51.5 of Latinx students. In mathematics the achievement gap is even larger with 53.7 percent of white students achieving state standard and only 26 percent of Latinx students meeting or exceeding the standard.