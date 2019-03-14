Paul Wellman The Wolves at PCPA PCPA Presents ‘The Wolves’ Beloved Theater Company’s Latest Effort Focuses on the Drama of Girls’ Soccer Thursday, March 14, 2019

“Good ideas come from everywhere,” says Mark Booher, associate dean at Allan Hancock College and Artistic Director of the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts (PCPA). He’s talking about choosing plays, but he might just as well be expressing the mind-set of the great playwrights, past and present, whose scripts have earned enduring places in the repertoire. Because nothing human is alien to the stage, theater, an art form that’s thousands of years old, continues to evolve. In recent times, that evolution has meant more stories by, for, and about women. Take The Wolves, the fascinating new play that’s at PCPA’s Severson Theatre in Santa Maria through March 24. Sarah DeLappe’s award-winning 2016 drama follows a girls’ club soccer team through six weeks of a tumultuous indoor season. Each scene occurs in the warmup area of a bubble-covered playing field, where the performers stretch, practice, talk, and grow up. The script identifies cast members by number rather than by name, a deliberate artistic choice on the part of the playwright that has important consequences. According to director Karin Hendricks, DeLappe “wanted it to be a huge choice,” adding that “it works very well.” By Paul Wellman Bright-green synthetic turf covers Jason Bolen’s eye-catching set, and Elisabeth Weidner’s sound design pumps punkish riot-grrrl rock during the changeovers. The Wolves takes place in the present, somewhere in the American suburbs. With its all-female cast and a fearless approach that depicts these nine young women as at once tender and profane, harsh and vulnerable, The Wolves quickly became the hottest new play to hit the American stage in recent years. In order to better understand how one of the most talked-about shows of the 2016 Off-Broadway season became a nationwide phenomenon, I traveled to Santa Maria to see what the excitement was about. From Thrust and Parry to Dribble and Kick As a prelude to observing The Wolves in rehearsal, I met Dean Booher in PCPA’s Marian Theatre on a Saturday afternoon to watch a pre-matinee fight call for Shakespeare in Love. When a script calls for actors to fight, the cast continues to practice the scene before every day’s performances. Even after the show has opened and ordinary rehearsals have ended, fight call goes on. It’s a way for the actors to keep their reflexes sharp; it’s also a chance for the director to notice if someone is off form, or if something is out of rhythm. The Shakespeare in Love fight call was wild and wonderful. Overlapping skirmishes sent actors scrambling around the elaborate two-tiered set in a bravura action sequence requiring advanced training in stage combat. To no one’s surprise, all the fighters were men. The scene’s lone female character, Viola de Lesseps, flees the male melee without looking back. In Shakespeare’s day, of course, Viola too would have been played by a man. At the turn of the 17th century, boy apprentices played all the women’s roles. By Paul Wellman

Wild and wonderful, yes, but it wasn’t what I came to Santa Maria to see. Across the street, in a brightly lit rehearsal studio, I found another cast working hard to perfect a different set of physical skills. There were no swords this time, and no men either. Instead, there was an all-female directing team and 17 young women (including understudies) who began by talking among themselves as they stretched and warmed up. What followed was a heady mix of theater and choreography unlike anything I had seen before. These actors were really playing soccer, not miming it, and they were doing it while running complex lines of dialogue.

Paul Wellman

Director Karin Hendricks clearly relishes her role as the leader of the wolf pack. She’s been working on The Wolves for eight months, and the intensity she brings is mirrored in her description of the experience as “like a tornado.” Asked to express her feelings about the material, Hendricks answers swiftly and with conviction, saying, “It’s exactly the kind of play that I want to see. I would fly to New York to see a play like this,” adding that “working on something I love so much is amazing.”

Paul Wellman

It’s a collective project, and Hendricks; sees that most ineffable of qualities, team spirit, as not only essential to the success of the production, but also as the heart of the play’s subject. The Wolves is “not just brilliantly written,” according to Hendricks; it’s “a feminist piece.” “Giving the spotlight to a group of 16- and 17-year-old girls, people whose voices are usually disregarded—that’s already a feminist statement,” says Hendricks. The play represents a major advance over the Bechdel test, and over all other measures of how dependently women have been portrayed in literature of the past. These young women achieve their identities through the context of their team.

Paul Wellman

No opposing players appear in The Wolves, and we never see any games. What we do see is the borderline space of warmup, a transitional realm where life and sports rub up against one another. For these characters, warmup provides a forum where they can test out new personae, share information, and even wage internecine emotional warfare. Hendricks sees the playwright’s decision to use numbers instead of names as an aspect of the play’s naturalism, and as a call to develop characterizations through direct contact with the others in the ensemble. “We don’t call people by number in life, and so they don’t do it onstage, except in relation to positions,” she told me. “It feels naturalistic to not have names sprinkled through the text. The choice has to do with letting their identity be defined by their place as part of this ensemble, as part of this pack.”

Paul Wellman

In her preface to the reader’s edition of The Wolves, DeLappe writes that she “thought of the play like a war movie. Instead of a troop of young men preparing for battle, we watch a team of young women. … There’s a captain, a rebel, an innocent, a recent recruit, a common enemy. The arc follows an escalation of blood and viscera, both in the content of their speech and the actual sustained injuries and traumas.” The traumas in The Wolves follow the typical pattern of sports-related injuries, such as concussions and torn ACLs ​— ​until they don’t. DeLappe understands that adolescence is a time when “the stakes of everyday life could not be higher,” and that these girls “are desperate to understand themselves and the world around them, but they can only see so far.” For Hendricks, this means that The Wolves is “a coming-of-age story,” where the young women begin by talking about fearful and gruesome events such as mass murders “somewhat glibly, and then we see how they react when tragedy strikes in their own lives.”

By Paul Wellman