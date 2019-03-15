Join the Santa Barbara Independent this week at a free CERT Express Class hosted by County Fire representative Mike Eliason. The two-hour course, which will take place on Tuesday, March 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, touches on the basics of the FEMA-based CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) class, as well as a few other crisis situations. You’ll learn how to handle a fire extinguisher, locate and turn off your utilities, perform basic first-aid, participate in urban-search and rescue, and prepare for natural disasters, as well as how to stay calm, think clearly, and act decisively in any emergency. RSVP on the Independent’s Facebook page.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
- Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training Offered in Goleta Starting in April
- Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training Offered in Goleta Starting in November
- Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training Offered in Goleta Starting in April
- Free Emergency Response Training For Goleta Residents
- Spaces Still Available for Second Community Emergency Response Team Training in Goleta
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.