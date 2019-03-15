Pancho is a 6-year-old, male Beagle/Bulldog mix who is very social. Pancho is learning how to walk well on a leash. He can become nervous in a home environment, however once his permanent adopter is found, DAWG will pay for a trainer to continue to work with Pancho.



For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG



DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday.