WEATHER »

Farmers on State?

By

Instead of reworking De la Guerra Plaza, why can’t the Saturday market be relocated to State Street like Tuesday’s market? Maybe start lower down State Street. This would solve the Farmers Market problem and help out already suffering State Street retail businesses as well.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

News Commentary: Death Penalty Shouts and Whispers

Governor's reprieve has little effect in Santa Barbara, except in the Han case.

Goleta Planning Commissioners Just Say ‘No’

Vociferous comments from Old Town residents help tip the balance for oversight on cannabis storefront applications.

Bullet Holes Found in Goleta Barbershop Window

Public's help requested in shooting investigation.

Free Emergency Response Training

The Independent is hosting a CERT class with County Fire's Mike Eliason.

Investigators Say Edison Power Lines Sparked Thomas Fire

The utility is pushing back, claiming officials mishandled and ignored evidence.