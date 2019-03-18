Farmers on State?

Instead of reworking De la Guerra Plaza, why can’t the Saturday market be relocated to State Street like Tuesday’s market? Maybe start lower down State Street. This would solve the Farmers Market problem and help out already suffering State Street retail businesses as well.
