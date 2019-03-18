Schedule a Saturday Bus

WEATHER »

The article Farmer’s Market Not Happy Yet ended with a statement about the critical need for parking. How about getting MTD to the table? They’ve had a Westside/Eastside shuttle route for years that has NEVER operated on Saturday mornings — a complete shame and a total no-brainer!

