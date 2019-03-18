“c u soom” By rear-ending a vehicle, the typo was made.

Sadly, teenage crashes increase this time of year. Drinking and cell phones are some problems.

Many drivers now have their eyes glued to their phone on their lap or side of the steering wheel. Is this a “social norm?” This illegal trend must end.

Drivers are aware of the danger driving drunk poses. A drunken driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992 and was seriously injured. Surgery and therapy became my teenage life. My gait, hearing, and speech are damaged.

Sending a text when driving reduces your abilities down to that of a drunken driver. Drunken drivers weave across lanes, speed through red lights, and do not signal when turning, just as a driver using a cell phone will do.

When driving to anywhere, like the University of California, Santa Barbara, ditch the phone! Have people leave messages, and call them when you’ve parked.

Using a phone when driving can result in a ticket or crash, if not fatal, will haunt your future driving.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Do not drink and drive. “X the Txt.”