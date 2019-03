Anthony Firestone, SB High baseball

In the Dons’ two games against defending league champion Dos Pueblos, the junior outfielder had a three-run triple in a 7-1 win and scored three times in a 13-7 win.

Holland Woodhouse, San Marcos swimming

The freshman accounted for four victories in a dual meet against Dos Pueblos, taking the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, as well as legs in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.