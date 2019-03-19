Stand Up to Lying

Would you tolerate it if your pastor constantly lied to you? Your spouse or other loved one? Your financial advisor? Your boss or work colleagues? Your next-door neighbor? The salesman from whom you bought your last car? Your banker?

How would you feel? The answer is clear. You would feel cast aside, lost, invisible. You would feel maligned, put down and disrespected.

If so, then why are you willing to tolerate the constant lies of our president and so many of our politicians in Washington who support him? Why are you rolling over? Why aren’t you speaking up?

This has nothing to do with party values, political beliefs, or policy issues. And, religion these days too often only clouds the truth.

This debate has to do with who you are — your personal integrity — and who we are as a nation. If you won’t stand up for yourself, isn’t it time at least to stand up for the United States of America?

The answer is a resounding “yes.” Your country needs you, now more than ever!