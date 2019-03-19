WEATHER »

Stand Up to Lying

By

Would you tolerate it if your pastor constantly lied to you? Your spouse or other loved one? Your financial advisor? Your boss or work colleagues? Your next-door neighbor? The salesman from whom you bought your last car? Your banker?

How would you feel? The answer is clear. You would feel cast aside, lost, invisible. You would feel maligned, put down and disrespected.

If so, then why are you willing to tolerate the constant lies of our president and so many of our politicians in Washington who support him? Why are you rolling over? Why aren’t you speaking up?

This has nothing to do with party values, political beliefs, or policy issues. And, religion these days too often only clouds the truth.

This debate has to do with who you are — your personal integrity — and who we are as a nation. If you won’t stand up for yourself, isn’t it time at least to stand up for the United States of America?

The answer is a resounding “yes.” Your country needs you, now more than ever!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

City Bed Tax Bounces Back

Losses from Thomas Fire's effect on lodging being erased.

Drought Is Officially Over, County Declares

Yet officially say a water shortage remains.

Muslim Students Organize Vigil for New Zealand Victims

Attack that killed 51 people described as “act of pure evil and terrorism” by UCSB students.

News Commentary: Death Penalty Shouts and Whispers

Governor's reprieve has little effect in Santa Barbara, except in the Han case.

Goleta Planning Commissioners Just Say ‘No’

Vociferous comments from Old Town residents help tip the balance for oversight on cannabis storefront applications.