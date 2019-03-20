WEATHER »
At the Gibraltar Fire incident command, County Fire's Capt. Dave Zaniboni points to the approximate location of the blaze.

Keith Hamm

At the Gibraltar Fire incident command, County Fire's Capt. Dave Zaniboni points to the approximate location of the blaze.

County Fire Spokesperson Capt. Dave Zaniboni Retiring

By (Contact)

Clocking 33 years with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Public Information Officer (PIO) Capt. Dave Zaniboni retired on March 21. Most recently, Zaniboni represented the department during several significant incidents, including the Sherpa, Whittier, and Thomas fires and the 1/9 Debris Flow. “His knowledge, compassion, and connection with the community helped us stay informed and engaged,” the department said in a statement. “Captain Zaniboni will be greatly missed.” The new PIO is Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, who joined the department in 2005. Also retiring after more than 30 years with the department are Division Chief Steve Oaks, Engineer Randy Harris, and Capt. Peter Ysebrands.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

County Fire Spokesperson Capt. Dave Zaniboni Retiring

He served 33 years with the department.

County Moves Toward All-Electric Fleet

Staff directed to squeeze more miles out of existing vehicles.

Unions Win Big in City Construction Showdown

Contractors accuse councilmembers of being bought and paid for.

UCSB Strikes for the Climate

Students join worldwide youth action for their future.

City Bed Tax Bounces Back

Losses from Thomas Fire's effect on lodging being erased.