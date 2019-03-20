County Fire Spokesperson Capt. Dave Zaniboni Retiring

Clocking 33 years with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Public Information Officer (PIO) Capt. Dave Zaniboni retired on March 21. Most recently, Zaniboni represented the department during several significant incidents, including the Sherpa, Whittier, and Thomas fires and the 1/9 Debris Flow. “His knowledge, compassion, and connection with the community helped us stay informed and engaged,” the department said in a statement. “Captain Zaniboni will be greatly missed.” The new PIO is Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, who joined the department in 2005. Also retiring after more than 30 years with the department are Division Chief Steve Oaks, Engineer Randy Harris, and Capt. Peter Ysebrands.