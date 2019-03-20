Rolling Stones’ ‘On Air’

A blast from the past, On Air boasts 32 remastered live Stones recordings for the BBC done between 1963 and ‘65 — including eight previously unreleased covers. Beyond the band’s first single, “Come On,” the Beatles-penned “I Wanna Be Your Man,” breakout hits “The Last Time” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” and Chuck Berry staples, the album sports deep-cut R&B tributes aplenty, such as Bo Diddley’s “Cops & Robbers,” Buster Brown’s “Fannie Mae,” Rufus Thomas’s “Walkin’ the Dog,” and Willie Dixon’s “I Just Want to Make Love to You.” With a cocksure young Mick Jagger killing it over Keith Richards and Brian Jones’s mesmeric guitar weaving (and Jones’s fervid harmonica playing) backed by Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts’s superb rhythm section, On Air staggers with unbridled swagger.
