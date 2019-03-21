Semiannual Recruitment for City and Advisory Groups

The City of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on the various City Advisory Groups. Currently, the City has 32 advisory groups and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping our community. The City is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Currently, the City has 40 vacancies on the City Advisory Groups. If you’re interested in serving on one of the City’s Advisory Groups, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (805) 564-5309. Additional information, including a list of the current vacancies and an on-line application, may be obtained via the City’s website at: www.SantaBarbaraCa.gov (Boards and Commissions page). Deadline for submitting applications related to the annual recruitment is Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.

The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants for the recruitment on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. (estimated time), Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. (estimated time), and on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. All applicants must attend one of the interview dates in order to be eligible for appointment to a City Advisory Group. Santa Barbara Youth Council (SBYC) applicants are also required to attend an interview before the SBYC. The SBYC will conduct interviews on May 6, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall, and on May 20, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at the Louise Lowry Davis Center. The City Council will make appointments to the City Advisory Groups on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.