Teacher Placed on Leave After Student Shows Video of New Zealand Shooting

A Santa Barbara High School teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after students watched a video clip of the New Zealand mosque shooting at school earlier this week. According to a statement issued by the school district, a student used his personal phone to display a video clip of the shooting on a classroom television. All parents of the students in the class were notified and students were provided with resources and access to counselors, said the district. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Santa Barbara Unified investigates the incident.