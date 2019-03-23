Man Arrested for Suspected Hash Oil Lab in Goleta

During a probation search on Covington Way near San Pedro Creek on Monday, Sheriff’s deputies found the remains of a butane honey oil laboratory. The materials were determined safe by Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team and detectives — butane is odorless and flammable — and ammunition was found in the same garage. Following an investigation, officers picked up Alan Castillo, 18, near Padova and Alpine in Goleta, and booked him on manufacture of a controlled substance and felon in possession of ammunition. He’s being held without bail for probation violation.

Though marijuana has been legal for adult use in California since 2016, the manufacture of products from cannabis must be made under licenses at the state and local level. Six plants grown indoors are allowed per residence for personal use under California law.