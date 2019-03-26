Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County (DPSBC) invites candidates to apply for its endorsement for the November 2019 election.

Gail Teton-Landis, Chair of the DPSBC, announced the endorsement process for the Santa Barbara City Council Election this November 2019 is beginning.

The first seat that the DPSBC will consider is the West Side, District 3. Teton-Landis stated that, “all those who seek to apply, should contact our Endorsement Chair, Joe Pierre at jpierre3@comcast.net. He will walk candidates through the process.”

Teton-Landis identified that the other seats that will be on the ballot for Santa Barbara City Council are:

Santa Barbara District 1, The Eastside

Santa Barbara District 2, The Mesa

Santa Barbara District 6, The Downtown area

Teton-Landis continued by saying that for updates, “the best way to find out information about the Democratic Party and its endorsement process is to check the web page at www.sbdems.org.

Lastly, she reiterated that, “We look forward to encouraging new and experienced candidates to run for seats on the Santa Barbara City Council.”