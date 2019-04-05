C-Section Awareness

April is designated Cesarean Awareness Month by the International Cesarean Awareness Network. There’s been a lot written and publicized lately about the state of maternal health in the U.S. Our statistics aren’t good!

Two of the reasons are the overuse of cesareans, without full education of the risks, and the lack of VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean) access. ICAN-SB, our local chapter, is hosting a panel on April 12 to raise awareness of the issues and discuss evidence based care. As a cesarean and VBAC mom, I found this kind of information crucial to making informed decisions. We have the right to informed consent and refusal, and as consumers, we must assume more responsibility for our own births.