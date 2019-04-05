Parking Issues

In 2015-16 a controversy was raging about the proposed Micheltorena Street bike lanes that would make on-street parking (which was the only parking) impossible for residents and small business owners, not to mention cost far more than was originally revealed.

At the time, City Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz was reported as saying that public streets belong to all the citizens and should not be considered the proprietary domain of anybody, while City Transportation Planner Rob Dayton was reported as saying that city streets should move vehicles, not store them.

What a difference a few years and developer dollars make to our planners and City Council majority. Today they are giving a half block of Ortega Street to a private developer to become a private parking lot for a massive housing project at the Capitol Hardware site on North Milpas Street that the City’s own Architectural Board of Review determined would not be compatible with the neighborhood. Kids walking or biking to the junior high will probably be endangered by vehicles backing out of the new diagonal parking slots because “special modifications” were granted to developer Alan Bleecker and architect Detty Peikert to turn a public street into a parking lot in a process that was clearly not clear. Was it even legal?