A Voting Choice

In Santa Barbara, a candidate for political office does not need a majority of the vote to win. The more candidates you have, the less democratic the system is. For example, with four candidates, a candidate could win with just over 25 percent of the vote. This leads to a government that doesn’t necessarily represent the will of the people. In fact, we have no way of knowing how representative our government actually is.

There is a system that is far more democratic: Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV). In this system, voters rank candidates in the order they prefer. Then, a series of runoff elections are simulated. After each round of counting votes, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated and their voters’ votes are transferred to their voters’ next choices. This process continues until one candidate has a strict majority.

RCV eliminates the spoiler effect which occurs when candidates with similar platforms split the vote, allowing a less popular candidate to win. Similarly, voters are not afraid of “wasting” their vote, giving third-party candidates a fighting chance.

Because every vote counts, RCV encourages voters to turn out and candidates to run positive issue-focused campaigns.

RCV is not about changing who wins an election, but rather how they win. It is not just about one election in one place. It is about leading the push for a more representative government. Numerous cities across four states and the entirety of Maine have already implemented RCV. It’s time for Ranked-Choice Voting in Santa Barbara.