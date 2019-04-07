Destroying America

Regarding the letter that stated the left is out to weaken and destroy our president and that the Democratic Party has destroyed elements of American life, I ask which party is it that is working wholeheartedly to undo the New Deal, the Voting Rights Act, the War on Poverty, public schools, all government regulation (airlines, oil, food safety, drug safety, etc.), and so much more. Wasn’t it the Republican Party just a few years ago that insisted our fairly elected president was not an American citizen? Wasn’t it the Republicans who refused to even consider any proposal put forth by President Obama? Wasn’t it the Republicans who would not even abide by the law and hold hearings regarding judicial appointments by our fairly elected president?

Who is destroying America? As it stands, if the Republicans continue on their rampage, there will be no public schools and no one will be able to afford health insurance. There will be no middle class in America, and big business will run rampant over our environment and our lives. Only the richest of the rich will have rights. They claim that it is all about the moral high ground yet all they do is weaken our economy and our middle class and our environment while they do absolutely nothing about anything moral such as racial equality, income inequity, education and opportunity for everyone, etc.

So, who is really out to destroy America and our way of life? It seems that in reality, it is the right-wing, conservative Republicans, not the liberals or the Democratic Party.