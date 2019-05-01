A New Site for Helpful Horses Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center to Relocate

Santa Barbara County is relocating Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center to make room for more debris should there be more mudflows in the Thomas Fire burn area along the front country. Currently, the therapeutic riding center sits on 3.5 acres of county land just off Calle Real near the Sheriff’s Office. The center, which uses equine-assisted activities to help individuals with special needs, has called this spot home for 23 years. But now, the county is asking Hearts to move up the hill to an adjacent property so that the site can be used for debris dumping.

“After last year’s mudslides in Montecito and other surrounding areas, the need for space for clean fill grew exponentially,” said Susan Weber, the program director at Hearts. Though all of the debris from the Montecito mudslides has been trucked away, the county is preparing for more extreme weather events in coming winters.

Photo: Courtesy A rider at Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center

While the move will require an involved permitting process for Hearts, the center is looking forward to expanding their operations, Weber added. At their current spot, Hearts has been constrained in their class offerings — which range from horsemanship to therapeutic riding — because of the close proximity of their two arenas. As Weber explained, it’s nearly impossible to teach two different classes simultaneously because horses in one arena are affected by what horses are doing in the other arena. In their new location, Hearts will be able to better design the property to meet the needs of their nearly 100 clients. “We are going to have one arena at the front of the property and one arena at the back so we can accommodate more individuals at the same time,” she said.

Hearts plans to start construction on the new property by late summer once they raise the necessary funds and plans to be up and running by December. The initial cost of moving is projected to be around $750,000.