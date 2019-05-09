Worker-Owned Cooperatives Can Succeed One Vote for Each Worker Makes for a Better Company

Earlier this year, I attended a workshop on workplace diversity that turned out to be more of an invitation for business leaders to examine privilege and oppression dynamics at work so that they could adjust hiring practices and build a culture of inclusivity.

The CEO of a nonprofit shared a conflict, rooted in social justice, that was pulling her in two directions. On one hand, she’d long been told that as a woman, she is less valuable than a man. Hence, her title was itself a social justice achievement. On the other hand, she’s a white woman who’s essentially the boss of a bunch of Latinx workers who are paid low wages. How to address this?

I later asked her whether she’d consider sharing decision-making power with her workers ​— ​allowing a vote on things like compensation. “No,” she said. “They’d definitely vote for me to get paid less, but I get paid what I’m worth.”

Her opinion is neither controversial nor uncommon. But workplace democracy, in theory and practice, is both ​— ​even in supposedly progressive communities such as Santa Barbara.

The concept of worker-owned cooperatives is simple. Workers weigh in on the conditions that affect them most: They vote to elect their board of directors and/or managers and/or to set wages and rules around profit redistribution. They can design the business without managers or serve as the board themselves. Worker co-ops can use any number of decision-making processes, ranging from simple majority to total consensus. The governance structure typically depends on the size of the business, but all of this is evidenced to be manageable and scalable.

In the U.S., we have very few worker co-ops compared to other countries ​— ​just about 600. Italy has roughly 25,000; there are 18,000 in Spain, 13,000 in Argentina, and 2,500 in France. The largest one in the United States is Community Home Care Associates, which employs over 2,200 worker-owners in the Bronx. The majority of workers are Latina or African-American women; the annual employee turnover rate is 15 percent, three or four times less when compared with the industry norm of 40-60 percent.

Skeptics assume that such business enterprises can’t survive in a traditional capitalist economy or cultivate a culture of workplace productivity. But higher wages, along with a greater sense of empowerment, leads to hard work and honesty.

Our city council should develop municipal incentives to help local residents convert or start worker cooperatives. The Berkeley City Council recently passed a Worker Cooperative Ordinance. Incentives included waiving application fees and first-year business taxes, expediting application requests, and offering technical assistance. Also, our large nonprofit community could benefit from workplace democracy that could reduce that profession’s high burnout and turnover rates.

To learn more, search for Democracy at Work Institute and U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives. Their websites have just about all the information I’ve provided here, as well as practical templates on how to convert into or start worker-owned enterprises.

Max Golding is another white guy with a beard and an opinion who works to pay for rent, bills, and embarrassingly frequent GrubHub delivery charges. He can be contacted at maxgolding1@gmail.com.