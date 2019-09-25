Angry Poodle Zinke & Stoker to Descend on Goleta Disgraced Ex-Interior Secretary Talks ‘Freedom’ with Regional EPA Director

For those inclined to shake their fists rather than go quietly into anyone’s long insomniac night, this Saturday evening may offer a valuable exercise in satisfying futility. That’s when Ryan Zinke, Donald Trump’s now disgraced (and forced to resign) former Secretary of Interior — and occasionally a pseudo-Mesa resident — will be signing pictures of himself posing with any suckers willing to part with $150. Joining Zinke is Santa Barbara’s very own Mike Stoker, now the regional director of the Environmental Protection Agency. They will be appearing at the Elks Club in Goleta on Kellogg Avenue as a tribute to Albert Mercado, a local businessman and Republican Party stalwart, as “an Exceptional American Patriot.” I don’t know Mercado, and for all I know he may, in fact, be just that. But when the likes of Zinke uses the P-word, I am immediately reminded of Samuel Johnson’s old line about patriotism being “the last refuge of scoundrels.”

Stoker, for the newly arrived, used to be a county supervisor here, first representing Goleta, then Santa Maria. As such, he was a pro-development, pro-business conservative Republican, who never recovered, tragically, from having been a debate champion earlier on in life. Nor did we. In action, Stoker was combative, congenial, and tricky. He was also effective, though I always suspected that’s because he teamed up with then-fellow supervisor Tim Staffel, now a Superior Court judge, who actually did the grunt work that put meat on the political bones Stoker was conjuring. Personally, Stoker has always been accessible, garrulous, thick skinned, and friendly. He liked to party and he liked to talk, and when it came to both, he was as bipartisan and ecumenical as they come.

Photo: S.B. County Fire HVI, aka Greka, spill at Cat Canyon, September 20, 2019

Later on in life, Stoker would represent an oil company whose track record was so relentlessly dirty it had to change its name: from Greka Energy to HVI. For Greka, deferred maintenance was not just company policy but a religious virtue. The number of leaks and spills from its poorly maintained infrastructure reflected its warped sense of spiritual devotion. Stoker insists he was there to help transform Greka’s corporate culture, but, if so, he proved singularly ineffective. Just last week, Greka was responsible for yet another spill, a few hundred gallons, up at Cat Canyon. The company also just declared bankruptcy after being fined $12 million by an alphabet soup of government regulators, for willful and premeditated negligence in the first degree.

With Stoker as head of the West Coast EPA, Santa Barbara might not have a genuine friend, but at least there is someone to take our phone calls. The years, it seemed, had smoothed some of Stoker’s rougher edges. Such live-and-let-live delusions, however, can be stretched only so thin.

Last week, the EPA and Donald Trump declared war on the quality of California’s air, launching a frontal attack on the state’s right to impose tailpipe-emission standards and gas-mileage requirements on cars sold within the Golden State that were tougher than in the other 49. The feds want to reduce gas mileage requirements by the year 2025 from 54 miles per gallon to 37. California state officials — led by former governor Jerry Brown — resisted by striking separate deals with four of the major automotive manufacturers in which they agreed to 50 miles per gallon by 2026.

Photo: WikiCommons Smog makes a comeback in Southern California, looking toward Century City from Los Angeles’ Griffith Park in 2019

The Trump regime first challenged the legal basis by which California has always — okay, only 50 years — been allowed to impose tougher clean air standards. This week, it’s announced it may withhold millions and billions in desperately needed federal road repair funds.

Stoker, it should be noted, has no direct hand in this. Such policies, he has stressed in previous interviews, originate at the national level of the EPA. But there comes a time when one can no longer be allowed to get along by merely going along. Where the state’s clean air is concerned, that time has come. Mike Stoker is better than this. Time for him to show it.

As far as Zinke, the less said the better. His megalomania as head of the Department of Interior was legendary. To date, he remains the first and only secretary to insist that a departmental flag be flown above EPA headquarters every time he entered the building and taken down every time he left. He, no doubt, holds the record for being the subject of the most ethics investigations at any one time. Given the shady operators who have run that department in the past, it’s quite an accomplishment. When it came to pushing the perks and entering business partnerships with the very industries his department was supposed to regulate, Mr. Zinke set a very low bar indeed. Even within the Trump administration, his conduct proved embarrassing. In Zinke’s defense, it must be noted, no criminal indictments were ever issued.

Photo: Paul Wellman (file) EPA’s Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker during a visit to Casmalia in 2018

All this is to say, what happened to real Republicans? Once upon a time, we had them here. We argued with them. We made fun of them. We disagreed with them. But they stood for something. And unlike the anarcho-nihilists now running the show, they actually cared about something. Here are a few names to remind you what Republicans used to look like: Congressmember Robert “Congo Bob” Lagomarsino; former county supervisors Robert Kallman, David Yeager, and Joe Centeno. Sitting supervisor Steve Lavagnino was forced to flee his party affiliation and re-registered as a ‘Declined to State’. Then there’s Brooks Firestone, former state assemblymember and former supervisor. On the Santa Barbara City Council, names like Dan Secord, Dale Francisco, Sid Smith, and Michael Self come to mind.

To spend $150 to sit down at a table and eat with these other guys? I’d rather choke on a chicken bone.

To spend $150 to have a grip-and-grin photo taken with Ryan Zinke? To listen to his speech on how “The Fight For Freedom Never Ends”?

I’d spend $150 not to be within hearing distance.

But if you feel like shaking a fist or two, head on down to Kellogg Avenue. Raise some hell. Or better yet, just go to the beach. Stick your feet in the water. Cool off. And if you see a swarm of birds swooping by in inexplicably vast numbers — as still happens — soak in the wonder of it all. You won’t live any longer. Just better.

Add to Favorites