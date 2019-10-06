Letters Vote Brian Campbell

Brian Campbell is the best candidate running for City Council in Mesa District 2. Brian is a longtime member of the community who has been very involved with local schools. He is the only candidate who recognizes the problems of homelessness and who will do something about it.

Brian Campbell knows that the first step to addressing homelessness in our community is not to allow RV’s to park anywhere in the city, in particular along Cliff Drive. It doesn’t help the homeless to make them sleep in their vehicles where services can’t be provided to them. Brian’s approach is to give people a hand up. It is important that there are services for homeless people that get them off the streets and, for many of them, into substance abuse and mental health programs.

Working with local schools is another of Brian’s priorities. Because his children have attended and currently attend Washington Elementary School, he knows the importance of the city and local schools working together.

Brian’s professional background will give him insight into State Street renovation and reconfiguration. The internet has changed retail sales permanently, and State Street requires new thinking to make it vibrant again.

All residents of the Mesa should elect Brian Campbell to the Santa Barbara City Council.

Add to Favorites