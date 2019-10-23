Briefs Fire East of El Capitan Canyon Contained

A fast-moving fire broke out last Thursday and its 420 acres burned were contained by fire lines by Monday. The Real Fire just east of El Capitan Canyon caused evacuation of areas of the State Beach and an RV park, as well as closure of Highway 101 and the railroad at the height of the fire Thursday afternoon. More than 200 firefighters and a set of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft fought the fire into submission despite high winds. The cause has not yet been determined.

