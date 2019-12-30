Health Cottage Plays Chicken with Anthem Blue Cross Contract in Negotiation; Expires on New Year’s Day

Negotiators with Cottage Health have been playing a high-stakes game of chicken with insurance giant Anthem Blue Cross over terms of a new contract, which is set to expire New Year’s Day. Cottage negotiators initiated a contract termination notification with Anthem Blue Cross, according to a statement issued by the California Medical Association; barring a last minute breakthrough, that means that thousands of Santa Barbara patients insured by Anthem could find themselves forced to seek hospital care in Ventura or Santa Maria.

At issue in the contract talks are the rates of reimbursement Cottage will be paid. Cottage Health owns and operates not just the Cottage facility in downtown Santa Barbara but the Goleta Valley Hospital and the Santa Ynez Valley Hospital as well. In the absence of a new contract, Cottage emergency rooms would still be required to accept all patients, but those dealing with non-life-threatening issues could find themselves paying considerably more for the care. Only those with life-threatening concerns — and pregnant mothers — would pay the current contracted amount. Likewise, those with elective procedures scheduled might find their plans disrupted.

The state medical association expressed concern that the impasse might require patients to travel considerably longer distances to get treatment, inconveniencing not just them but also friends and family who might otherwise provide a support network. Likewise, it expressed concern that doctors treating these patients would be forced to scramble to secure privileges — and coverage — with other hospitals.

Single-payer advocate Peter Conn said he found it “especially egregious” that the timing of the announcement came only after the enrollment period for Covered California had expired. Because of that, the state board worried, many Santa Barbara patients who signed up with Anthem Blue Cross could now find themselves “blindsided” and without care.

Dr. Charles Fenzi, executive director of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic, took a more wait-and-see approach. “We’ve done this before,” he said. “We get down to the wire and then, all of a sudden, everything gets fixed.” Fenzi acknowledged, however, that his wife describes him as a “pathological optimist.”

Conn said he remembers when Santa Barbara was served by three hospitals — not just one — and had multiple major insurance carriers competing for Santa Barbara’s coverage. “Now we have two monopolies fighting it out,” he said.

Cottage’s regional monopoly — and the higher reimbursement rates it allows the health-care system to command — has long been the subject of grousing by some of Santa Barbara’s larger employers. The costs of running a hospital in so pricy a housing market as Santa Barbara’s, poses, no doubt, daunting challenges.

Two years ago, Santa Barbara County — the single biggest employer in the county — started a new program in which it encouraged its employees to seek hospitalization for certain procedures — such as knee replacements — at out-of-county hospitals where the costs were considerably lower. Even with hotel costs included, county bean counters found they still came out considerably ahead.

Cottage last negotiated a deal with Anthem Blue Cross in 2013. Two years ago, Anthem — nearly a $20 billion enterprise statewide — opted not to renegotiate its contract with Sansum Medical, leaving the fate of tens of thousands of Santa Barbara health-care customers temporarily uncertain. Only when Sansum eventually struck a deal with Blue Shield was the problem resolved.

