Announcement Hollister Ranch Coastal Access Program Workshop

You’re Invited to Workshop #1

The following workshop invitation is being made by four California State Agencies as a result of AB 1680, Limón. Coastal lands: public access program: Hollister Ranch. The agencies are the California Coastal Commission, State Coastal Conservancy, State Lands Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Hollister Ranch Coastal Access Program (HRCAP) planning team invites you to participate in our upcoming interactive public workshop! The HRCAP is a multi-agency effort that will lead to the creation of a shared vision for future public access to the Hollister Ranch coastline.

The focus of the first workshop will be on small group conversations that will inform the substance and process for developing a proposed access program. The discussions will include such topics as the benefits, opportunities and concerns that surround increased coastal access at Hollister Ranch.

Please join us at the Goleta Valley Community Center on Thursday, February 20 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. See the attached flyer for more information. We hope to see you there!

We also ask that you help us by filling out this survey about the Hollister Ranch Coastal Access Program planning process. It is the first of a series of surveys that will be one way for the public to share their opinions on the access planning.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRCAPSURVEY1

Please forward to others that may be interested. Thank you!

