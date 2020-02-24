Butt-Kicking Beauty

Animals

Gray Whale Migration Is a Reminder to Appreciate and Protect Nature

Gray Whales migrate through the waters of Santa Barbara | Credit: Courtesy
Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 4:53pm
Each year, gray whales make a 12,000-mile journey between the temperate climes of Baja California to their feeding grounds in the frigid waters of Alaska. During this trip, one of the longest migrations in the animal kingdom, they pass through the waters of the Santa Barbara coast.

Brian Osgood

