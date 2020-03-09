Voices The Big Lie that Nuclear Power Is Carbon-Free Every Part of the Process Burns Fossil Fuels

At this time of catastrophic climate destabilization caused by our excessive use of fossil fuels, governments around the world are looking at nuclear power as a way of reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. Besides the fact that uranium is a fossil fuel, the idea that nuclear plants generate carbon-free electricity is a preposterous public relations lie when one considers the entire life-cycle of nuclear reactors.

In truth, virtually every part of the process requires the burning of vast amounts of fossil fuels — from the mining of radioactive ore to the transportation, milling, and enrichment of the ore into a substance called yellowcake, a high-grade uranium powder. The next energy intensive step is to manufacture fuel-rods using ceramic yellowcake pellets. Once manufactured, these highly radioactive fuel rods are then transported to our nation’s 98 atomic reactors. America’s uranium processing and fuel-rod assembly plants are all powered by our country’s electric-grid, which is approximately 64 percent fossil-fuel dependent.

Additionally, all of our nation’s commercially operating nuclear plants are grid tied. They are connected to the grid to export their generated electricity as well as use it during both scheduled and unscheduled shutdowns, startups, and operations. Furthermore, a tremendous amount of greenhouse gasses are emitted during both the construction and decommissioning of nuclear plants along with the guarding of nuclear fuel and storage of spent fuel rods.

In a 2008 study called “Valuing the Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Nuclear Power: A Critical Survey,” the author, Dr. Benjamin K. Sovacool, professor of Energy Policy at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, analyzed more than 100 prior studies to arrive at a best estimate of the emissions from nuclear plants.

His research found that the mean value of carbon emissions over the lifetime of a nuclear reactor is 66 grams per kilowatt-hour of electricity. So that’s 66 grams of CO2 per kilowatt-hour times 24 hours a day, multiplied by 365 days a year, times a reactor’s theoretical working lifespan of 40 years which comes out to a total of 23,126,400 grams of carbon dioxide that’s being discharged into our planet’s atmosphere during a reactor’s lifetime.

To put it another way, 23,126,400 grams of carbon dioxide translates into 25.49 US tons of CO2 emissions. When one multiples 25.49 tons of carbon emissions times America’s 96 operating nuclear reactors, it adds up to a grand total of 2,447 tons of greenhouse gases that are being spewed into our global environment which is a far cry from the claim that America’s nuclear reactor fleet is carbon-free.

The study’s conclusion was that nuclear plants emit more greenhouse gases per kilowatt hour than the majority of renewable energy sources. The paper has subsequently been cited hundreds of times and remains a touchstone in the nuclear field.

The last five years have been hotter than at any time since the Industrial Revolution almost two centuries ago. At times, extremely hot weather has forced nuclear plants to close down. When the water from lakes and rivers gets too warm, they can’t cool the reactors.

Unfortunately, with our planet’s climate soaring toward unsustainable rates of heat, the elevated temperatures are having a devastating impact on our worldwide agriculture and food production.

We are also witnessing an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events such as prolonged heat waves and droughts, out-of-control forest fires, severe flooding as well as larger and more numerous storms, hurricanes, and tornadoes. Likewise we are experiencing the accelerated melting of our world’s glaciers and polar caps leading to much dreaded ocean rise which also threatens the safety of operating nuclear reactors.

Now is the time to advance our move towards a “truly” renewable energy future both for us, our children and future generations.

Add to Favorites