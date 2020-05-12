Extra!

Featuring Class of 2020 Graduate Photos in Print

By
Tue May 12, 2020 | 4:38pm

We’re thrilled to honor your graduate in our June 4th print issue!

Deadline for print: Please complete your purchase by Wednesday, May 27, 11:59pm

If you are looking to feature your graduate in print, please add “Graduate Photo In-print” to your cart and proceed with checkout.

If you are looking to sponsor a page of graduates to help us honor 20 graduates who otherwise may not be featured in print, please add “Sponsor In-print Gallery Page” to your cart and proceed with checkout.

Note: In the “order notes” section on the checkout page, be sure to provide the full name of the graduate and the name of the school they are graduating from, as this will allow us to match the photo that was submitted into the online gallery.

Have a question? Send us an email at sales@independent.com

Wed May 13, 2020 | 04:16am
Indy Staff

