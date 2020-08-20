Courts & Crime Livestream: Goleta Victim’s Daughter to Confront Golden State Killer Debbi Domingo Speaks in Court on Thursday By Indy Staff Thu Aug 20, 2020 | 8:44am Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Joseph DeAngelo The livestream begins at 9 a.m. PST. Add to Favorites Thu Aug 20, 2020 | 16:02pm https://www.independent.com/2020/08/20/livestream-goleta-victims-daughter-to-confront-golden-state-killer/