Courts & Crime

Livestream: Goleta Victim’s Daughter to Confront Golden State Killer

Debbi Domingo Speaks in Court on Thursday

By
Thu Aug 20, 2020 | 8:44am
Joseph DeAngelo

The livestream begins at 9 a.m. PST.

Thu Aug 20, 2020 | 16:02pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/08/20/livestream-goleta-victims-daughter-to-confront-golden-state-killer/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.