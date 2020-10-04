Letters Yes on M

In this time of coronavirus 19 what happens in our classrooms is critical to the future of all of us. Our children and teachers are adapting to zoom learning in extraordinary ways but we hope that this will not last forever.

Our children must have the facilities and learning that they need to make decisions for our future and the future of our planet. Measure M, a bond issue for Goleta schools, is to upgrade and repair schools for today’s needs, including internet access, and also to develop a new curriculum in STEAM-education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics to prepare students for the modern world that they will enter into. They need a safe, secure physical environment and in addition they need to honestly address the issue of global warming that is facing all of us. The STEAM curriculum will give them the background behind this issue. It will help them to think and understand the issues facing us.

This is the first bond issue for the Goleta Union School District in .24 years. It is more than time to address both physical and intellectual needs of this community. Goleta has excellent schools right now, but they can’t stand still in this changing world.

This bond issue comes with a Community Oversight Committee to make sure it stays within its purpose. All funds will go into schools and teaching, none into administrative salaries or benefits and all will be spent locally for the children of Goleta. I am 90 years old and I will willingly and enthusiastically pay a little more to protect my remaining years and those In the future of my children and grandchildren. Better schools are a benefit to all our community, both economically and socially. Measure M is a good investment for us now and for the future. Please join me and vote YES on Measure M.

