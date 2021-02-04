Announcement REOPEN – BBQ from The Alisal

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort‘s River Grill and Ranch Course Grill are reopening for takeout and outdoor dining on Friday, February 12th with breakfast and lunch, and “After Hours” starting February 18th, where Director of Culinary Operations Chef Anthony Endy will be serving up favorites such as the Fried Chicken Sandwich and BBQ Ribs alongside the delectable cocktail menu and wine lists.

In addition, they’ll both be offering take-out specials for the upcoming long weekend – whether are celebrating with a romantic Valentine’s date or enjoying President’s Dat at home. Exclusive packages will be available on reopening weekend to treat yourself, your sweetheart, and/or your family to the resort’s beloved Santa Maria Style BBQ cuisine. These takeout packages come packed with savory flavor, local ingredients, and Chef Endy’s magic touch. See below for menu and order details, and please don’t hesitate to let us know if you have any questions.

Valentine’s Day Picnic:

Perfect for a date with your other half or your Galentine, this picnic lunch for two, priced at $125, includes date-day goodies such as fried chicken, angus tenderloin and chimichurri, biscuits, macrons, artisan chocolate, sangria or sparkling wine and fresh flowers. Preorder is required by noon on Friday February 12th. Pickup will be 11am-1pm on February 14th. Link to full menu.

President’s Day BBQ Takeout:

On Monday February 15th, The Alisal River Grill will be offering specialty BBQ sandwiches for takeout from 11am-2pm, including the Oak Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Santa Maria Linguica Sandwich, and the Better than Bobby’s Steak Sandwich (which secured Chef Endy’s victory on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay last year). Link to full menu.

