Extra! Featuring Class of 2021 Graduate Photos in Print

Your browser is blocking the Transact payments script Transact.io respects your privacy, does not display advertisements, and does not sell your data. To enable payment or login you will need to allow scripts from transact.io.

We’re thrilled to honor your graduate in our June 3rd print issue!

Deadline for print: Please complete your purchase by Wednesday, May 26, 11:59pm

If you are looking to feature your graduate in print, please add “Graduate Photo In-print” to your cart and proceed with checkout.

If you are looking to sponsor a page of graduates to help us honor 20 graduates who otherwise may not be featured in print, please add “Sponsor In-print Gallery Page” to your cart and proceed with checkout.

Note: In the “order notes” section on the checkout page, be sure to provide the full name of the graduate and the name of the school they are graduating from, as this will allow us to match the photo that was submitted into the online gallery.

Have a question? Send us an email at advertising@independent.com

Add to Favorites