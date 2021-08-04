Briefs Three Fiesta Dancers Tested Positive

La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow released a statement today that filled in some of the blanks about the cancelation of Old Spanish Days dance performances. “Recently, three performers tested positive,” she announced late Wednesday afternoon.

“Two had been vaccinated, one hadn’t.” They had no symptoms and were in a 10-day quarantine, Petlow said. She had previously stated that “even one is too many” should members of the public become infected by the usual crowds at Fiesta events.

Contact tracing is being done by the Public Health Department, and follow-up tests had so far been negative, Petlow said.

Tonight was to be Fiesta Pequeña at the Old Mission, to which the public has been asked not to come. However, the lawn below the Mission is already dotted with blankets, though this afternoon the performance area was surrounded by big, tall trailers. The dancers are being recorded, and the video will be released at a future date, Old Spanish Days spokesperson David Bolton said.

