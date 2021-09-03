Sports SBCC to take on Allan Hancock in First Football Game Since 2019 The Vaqueros Will Feature a New-Look Roster That is Packed With Local Talent

After a year hiatus, the SBCC football team returns to action against Santa Barbara County rival Allan Hancock Saturday afternoon.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the Vaqueros did not compete in 2020, which has only added to the excitement for the long-awaited season opener.

“We don’t have many returning guys at all, but that’s kind of natural,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos. “It has been two years since we played or a year and half depending on how you want to look at it.”

SBCC has number of players from local high schools suiting up this season, including San Marcos High product Ben Partee, who came out on top of a fierce quarterback competition and will start the season opener against Allan Hancock.

Partee went to Division 2 Gannon University out of high school along with his go to receiver at San Marcos Josh Brown, both are now at SBCC.

One of the few returning players on the SBCC roster is wide receiver Cyrus Wallace, who was a key player on the 2019 team. Wallace played his high school ball at Dos Pueblos and is looking to have a big year after playing well in preseason practices.

“One of our returners and arguably one of our best guys is Cyrus Wallace,” Moropoulos said. “He’s had an outstanding summer and outstanding fall camp.”

A solid contingent of players from Bishop Diego high, including massive defensive tackles Jordan Tagaloa and Semisi Falemaka. In addition, tight end Ben Ortiz and linebacker Benn Boeddeker are from Bishop Diego and are looking to make an impact.

Wide receiver Dakota Hill, Kicker Ty Montgomery and linebacker John Valencia helped lead Santa Barbara High to the CIF Championship Game in 2019 and are now on the SBCC roster.

Moropoulos is also excited about running back Mekhi Norfleet out of Northern California powerhouse De La Salle., who will bolster the running game.

Numbers were not an issue for the SBCC football programs as the Vaqueros had 140 players over the summer and now have over 90 players on the active roster as the season begins.

