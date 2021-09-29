Extra! 2021 Best of Santa Barbara® Scavenger Hunt

Our annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue is publishing October 21, and we’re ready to celebrate! We’ve created a family-friendly, socially distanced DIY adventure to celebrate the Winners & Runners Up of the 2021 Best Of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll – a scavenger hunt!

The Best of Santa Barbara® Scavenger Hunt – presented by Downtown Santa Barbara – will take place from Saturday, October 23 at 9 a.m. – Sunday, October 24 at 8 p.m.. We invite you to put your Santa Barbara knowledge to the test. You’ll have 35 hours to solve as many of the 35 clues as you can. And if the thrill of solving clues isn’t enough of an incentive to join in on the fun, the winning team will win a $1,000 cash prize.

How it Works:

1. Register your team below – Deadline to Sign Up: Friday, October 22 @ noon

Teams can have up to 4 people, and it costs $25 per team to register.

2. Decide on a team name and an object to keep with you throughout the hunt.

This object can be a lucky rabbit’s foot, your favorite issue of the Santa Barbara Independent, or even a banana. Whatever you decide on should be easy enough to carry around, but also recognizable in photos.

3. Know what to expect.

On the morning of Saturday, October 23 all teams will receive the clue packet in their inbox. We recommend printing out a copy to take with you on your hunt. Every clue is worth a different amount of points based on the difficulty of the clue. At the end, the team with the most points will win. You do not need to solve every clue. Do as much as you can to earn as many points as possible.

4. Get solving!

As your team solves clues, you’ll be taking photos at the different locations with your team object. Your team object and all but one team player must be present in all photos. Your team must stick together!

5. Submit your answers.

Be sure to save your photos all in one spot, because you will be submitting them to our server by 7:59 p.m. on Sunday. (Instructions will be sent out to all teams on how to do this.)

Winners will be contacted directly and announced in the November 4 print issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.

May the BEST team win!

Questions? Email at emily@independent.com

