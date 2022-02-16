Giveaway 2022 SBIFF MiniPak Giveaway

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs from March 2 – 12, 2022. We teamed up with SBIFF to give away 5 film MiniPaks to this year’s festival. Enter the giveaway before Monday, February 28 at 11:59pm for your chance to win! Winners will be notified by email on Tuesday, March 1.

Each MiniPak is valid for 4 film screening admissions (1 person to 4 films, 4 people to 1 film or any other combination). Films are not pre-selected, MiniPaks are treated on a first come first served basis. A numbered Q card will be offered one hour prior to show time to reserve your place in line, after which you are welcome to leave the line and enjoy downtown. Once Passholders have been admitted we will seat MiniPak Holders with Qs in numerical order until everyone is seated or the theatre is full. A MiniPak and Q do not guarantee admission as the number of Passholders varies at each screening.

Please Note: SBIFF is requiring all attendees to be up to date with their vaccinations

Add to Favorites