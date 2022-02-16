Letters Flipped Around on Housing

As a homeless person who has been trying for over a year to get housing, I can tell you why the system is not working. The best analogy is to describe a pinball in a pinball machine except with just two flippers you’re working against 40 flippers.

I’ve contacted 2-1-1, the Santa Barbara Social Service Department, the County Housing Authority, the City Housing Authority, PATH, People’s Self-Help Housing, City Net, Safe Parking Program, the Domestic Violence shelter, the United Way, Catholic Charities, and the Salvation Army — the list is endless, such are the nonprofits here in Santa Barbara.

You contact each place and usually get a recording saying their office is closed due to COVID or to fill out an application online with, of course, all the necessary documentation such as your birth certificate, Social Security card, driver license, and, best of all, something in writing to prove you’re homeless. Who fills that form out for you?

If you’re lucky, you will actually get a human on the phone, but they will tell you to call a different place because they aren’t accepting anymore applications or their waitlist is closed. To make it harder, each office only accepts applications on certain days, between certain hours, etc.

I’m a lucky homeless person because I have a phone to get the runaround. What about the ones sleeping on the streets or in the bushes hiding from the police who are trying to shuffle them away from the tourist and out of the public eye?

So far, the only results have been a parking permit to sleep in my car and being put on a couple of housing list with a seven- to 10-year wait.

I think the solution would be one office that you submit your application to, and depending on what you qualify for or need, they will distribute your application to these places for you. Kind of like a coordinated entry system where instead of fighting against 40 flippers you only work with one or two like the pinball analogy, and a caseworker would also be helpful. A real person who genuinely has your back.

The current system is a failure, bottom line.

Seems the lucky ones who do get housing assistance are the panhandlers because nobody wants to see a beggar when you’re parked at a red light. Just yesterday I read how another homeless person was found dead in downtown Santa Barbara. It’s okay, though, and no one is in danger as no suspicious activity was presumed to be the cause of death. Everyone is safe!

