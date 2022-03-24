Welcome, Finley James Hayden

Tyler Hayden and Chelsea Lyon-Hayden Welcome Their First Child

Finley James Hayden | Credit: Courtesy

Independent Senior Editor Tyler Hayden and his wife, Chelsea Lyon-Hayden, recently had a baby, Finley James Hayden. Proud dad Tyler answered a few questions.

When did he arrive? Finley arrived on March 11 at 3:07 p.m.

Was there anything special about how he came into the world? He ran right up to his deadline to turn and get into position, so a planned C-section was canceled at the 11th hour and 59th minute. His mom ultimately delivered him the traditional way, without any drugs or other intervention.

What’s his favorite activity so far? He likes to cycle through a wild array of facial expressions, from The Popeye to The Gremlin to The Enlightened One.

Where does he spend most of his time? We’re all spending a lot of time in bed together, eating, sleeping, and marveling at one another.

Does he have a nickname yet? Finn mostly, but also Finney, Finster, and Mr. Finn.

Congratulations to Chelsea and Tyler, and a big hello from the rest of the Indy team to Finley!

