Spoken Word Performance The Moth Mainstage Returns to Santa Barbara

The Moth Mainstage, a curated storytelling event, composed of five performances, tied together by a theme related to the human condition, will be coming back to Santa Barbara after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the style of spoken-word performances, the story-tellers share their real world experiences. The theme of the Santa Barbara show is “Between Worlds,” and centers on the ideas of finding oneself, breaking and building new connections, and coping with trauma. Michelle Jalowski, a producer for The Moth, said themes are typically chosen after the performers have been chosen, and a common thread in their stories is identified. “Themes are the connective tissue of the show,” she said.

The event will be hosted by David Crabb, a writer and actor who is most known for his stories of growing up as a Goth teen in San Antonio, Texas. The story-tellers are mostly based out of the Los Angeles area, and include Alistair Bane, Michael Fischer, Shadley Grei, Cara Reedy, and Dame Wilburn.

This will be the seventh Moth Mainstage show held in Santa Barbara, the first taking place in 2014. The Moth hosts about 400 shows a year across America, with many concentrated to Los Angeles and New York, where the company is based.

The Moth Mainstage will take place April 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara and is sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent and KCRW.

