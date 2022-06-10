The stage is set. UCSB Arts & Lectures announces its 2022-2023 season featuring more than 45 events

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Central Coast’s premier arts presenng organizaon, proudly announces its 2022-2023 season, featuring more than 45 engaging new events. Included are 12 Santa Barbara debuts, three new series and four commissioned performances.

UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) offers a wide range of phenomenal cultural and arsc experiences in 2022-2023 – from fascinang talks by today’s thought leaders to command performances by some of the world’s premier dance companies, actors and musicians – at venues from UCSB to downtown Santa Barbara and beyond. Addional events, including

performances, films and public lectures, will be announced throughout the season. In parcular, look for another excing season of Speaking with Pico and more thought leaders in the Race to Jusce series.

Series subscripons go on sale Fri., June 17, at 10 a.m. The season kicks off at the Arlington Theatre on Sunday, October 2, with rising Americana star Charley Crocke and his band. With his soul and blues-inspired songwring, old-school country music twang, and sharp fashion sense, Crocke will have you dreaming of highways, heartaches, and honky-tonks.

A&L’s big opening week connues on Thursday, October 6, at the Granada, where DakhaBrakha, the world music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine, will perform their electrifying blend of Ukrainian melodies and contemporary rhythms from around the world. These three women and one man amplify the heart and soul of their homeland with mulple instruments, powerful voices, and a post-modern sensibility derived from experimental theater. On Saturday, October 8, the season’s thrilling dance series begins with the Santa Barbara debut of Sw!ng Out. These improvising Lindy Hop dancers from New York’s Joyce Theater travel with a live orchestra. Wear your dancing shoes to join Sw!ng Out onstage for the jam session that concludes the show. And then, on Tuesday, October 11, join us at the Granada for a conversaon with former White House adviser and founder of the Harvard Center for Public Leadership, David Gergen. He will be on hand to discuss the qualies possessed by successful leaders including contemporary game changers like Greta Thunberg, the Parkland students and the Black Lives Maer movement.

“A&L’s 2022-2023 season of performances and public lectures unveils surprises and explores new ideas,” says Miller McCune Execuve Director Celesta M. Billeci. “From opening week with Charley Crocke, DakhaBrakha and Sw!ng Out, to month aer month of fantasc performances and enlightening talks, Arts & Lectures is once again the place to be. “This season, you’ll find old friends and new faces. We are always eager to see favorites like the super trio of Emmanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, and Yo-Yo Ma, Wynton Marsalis, Pink Marni and Joyce DiDonato – but we also look forward to meeng courageous crusaders Maria Ressa and Tig Notaro, along with global risk expert Ian Bremmer and other leading thinkers and change-makers.

“Dance is always a core component of an Arts & Lectures season, and 2022-2023 is no excepon. Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake explores new territory for grand ballet in a style that’s innovave, edgy and fun. We are delighted to be welcoming back two of our favorite ensembles, the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company and the Mark Morris Dance Group. It’s a privilege to host Sw!ng Out for their first visit to Santa Barbara, and to present the U.S. West

Coast premiere of Doña Perón by Ballet Hispánico, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s thrilling account of the life and legend of Eva Perón.

“New this year is the Vanguard series, featuring performances from Australia’s Circa ensemble, 10 acrobats who have reinvented Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring for the new century, alongside Sam Green’s innovave live film experience 32 Sounds and a category-defying concert by Sō Percussion with composer, vocalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw. We are also proud to include a new Americana series featuring Charley Crocke, Allison Russell from Our Nave Daughters and the Watkins Family.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to introduce three extraordinary musical experiences to Santa Barbara audiences for the first me in our Hear & Now series: the sensaonal harpsichord arstry of rising French star Jean Rondeau, the New York-based Aacca Quartet’s groundbreaking interpretaons of new music by composer Caroline Shaw, and the crystalline technique and programming insight of Icelandic piano virtuoso Víkingur Ólafsson. To welcome fresh talents of this caliber in our season is an honor and a delight.

“Arts & Lectures is a community-based program. We couldn’t do it without our patrons, our Friends, UCSB students and University administraon, our media partners and our supporters of educaonal outreach. We are so grateful for their connued support. Without their support and that of countless others, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

SERIES PACKAGES AND TICKET INFO

For discounts of up to 25 percent, great seats, early noce about newly added events and free cket exchanges, patrons can subscribe to any of Arts & Lectures’ 11 fixed series packages: Dance, Great Performances, Word of Mouth, World Arts & Music, Jazz, Chamber Arts, Hear & Now, Americana, Vanguard and Young at Heart. Another opon is the popular Create Your Own series: Purchase ckets to four or more events and save 10 percent off single cket prices.

Series subscripons go on sale Fri., June 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by phone at (805) 893-3535, online or in person at the Arts & Lectures Ticket Office in Building 402 (parking lot 12 off Mesa Road) on the UCSB campus. For a season brochure, an order form or

more informaon, call or visit the A&L Ticket Office or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu. Single ckets go on sale Fri., Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

UCSB ARTS & LECTURES’ 2022-2023 SEASON BY SERIES

DANCE

The DANCE series features invenve, passionate, spellbinding producons that redefine dance landscapes. Sw!ng Out opens the series with a joyous celebraon of the Lindy Hop, America’s compeve and partnered dance form. Under the direcon of choreographer Caleb Teicher, a dozen talented dancers will respond to the live music of Eyal Vilner’s 10-piece Big Band before inving audience members to join them on stage for a group jam session finale (Sat., Oct. 8 / 8 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Local community members will have a second opportunity to parcipate in a dance series performance when the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company presents What Problem? The piece, which draws on Melville’s Moby-Dick and Dr. Marn Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, features live music enhanced by a chorus drawn from the Santa Barbara community (Tue., Nov. 15 / 8 p.m. / Granada Theatre).

Ballet Preljocaj returns for two performances with its most ambious program yet, an enrely reimagined version of the great Swan Lake. The company’s 26 dancers will soar on fresh wings in this evening-length story ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s original score plus new arrangements created especially for Preljocaj (Sat., Feb. 25 / 8 p.m. & Sun., Feb. 26 / 3 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Another evening-length piece will have its U.S. West Coast premiere when Ballet Hispánico presents choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Doña Perón. Set to live music, this portrait of Argenne icon Eva Perón establishes a new horizon for Arsc Director Eduardo Vilardo’s talented company (Sat., Mar. 11 / 8 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Santa Barbara favorites and internaonally renowned innovators the Mark Morris Dance Group will deliver a final evening-length work in May. is an homage to the great pop songwriter and a celebraon of the power of live music and dance (Sat., May 6 / 8 p.m. / Granada Theatre).

GREAT PERFORMANCES

The GREAT PERFORMANCES series offers access to the most celebrated arsts in the world performing in the grandeur and relave inmacy of Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre. The series opens with an Arts & Lectures’ co-commission by the mul-award-winning mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato. In EDEN, DiDonato weaves together music, theater and movement into a breathtaking tour de force. Inspired by her deep understanding of four centuries of music history and dedicated to exploring humanity’s connecon to the natural world, EDEN offers an opportunity to share in this outstanding arst’s searing and singular experience of hope (Tue., Jan. 24 / 7 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Musical collaboraons don’t come any more accomplished than the chamber trio of Emmanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma. Following a series of widely praised recordings, they present a program saturated with the faultless musicianship and boundless joy they are known to bring to each performance (Fri., Jan. 27 / 7 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Expect musical fireworks when Lang Lang takes on Bach’s Goldberg Variaons in a program that will excite animated discussions among fans and crics alike (Mon., Feb. 27 / 7 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Jazz mastery reaches its apex whenever the Wynton Marsalis Quintet performs. Catch the trumpet leader in this classic format while you can – this appearance is one of only a handful of performances for this group in 2023 (Tue., Apr. 4 / 7 p.m. / Granada Theatre). (Note special 7 p.m. start me for all Great Performance series concerts.)

WORD OF MOUTH

In the WORD OF MOUTH series, Arts & Lectures finds the most inspiring new books and authors of the season and brings them here to share their wisdom and insight directly with you, our audience. For 2022-2023, the series includes insider accounts of the White House, the Supreme Court, the dictatorship in the Philippines, global polics and the biology of human cells. David Gergen kicks things off with observaons on leadership drawn from his book, Hearts Touched with Fire (Tue. Oct. 11 / 7:30 p.m. / Granada Theatre). In November, polical scienst Ian Bremmer dislls his new book, The Power of Crisis, into lessons on how we can turn global emergencies into opportunies for posive change (Thu., Nov. 10 / 7:30 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Journalist Maria Ressa won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for praccing what

she preaches in How to Stand Up to a Dictator, her forthcoming book about exposing the corrupt authoritarian regime of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (Thu., Jan. 19 / 7:30 p.m. / Campbell Hall). Beloved NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg writes about her decades-long friendship with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships (Tue., Feb. 7 / 7:30 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Cancer physician, researcher, and Pulitzer Prize winner Siddhartha Mukherjee explores our radical new ability to manipulate cells in his forthcoming book, The Song of the Cell: An Exploraon of Medicine and the New Human (Wed., Mar. 8 / 7:30 p.m. / Granada Theatre).

WORLD ARTS & MUSIC

Since 2014, the members of the Ukrainian world music group DakhaBrakha have been ending concerts with the chant, “No war! Stop Pun!” They make their long-awaited Santa Barbara debut at a me when their cry is more urgent than ever.Don’t miss what promises to be the most compelling cultural event of the season (Thu., Oct. 6 / 8 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Experience the sinuous movement and intense emoons of Odissi, the most ancient form of South Asian dance, with India’s Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and special guests Chitrasena Dance Company from Sri Lanka (Wed., Oct. 19 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall). Celebrate freedom and civil rights with the 17-member Soweto Gospel Choir in their new program, HOPE – It’s Been a Long Time Coming, featuring the music of South Africa alongside songs by Billie Holiday, Os Redding and James Brown (Wed., Nov. 2 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall). Percussion takes center stage when Kodo arrives from Japan with Tsuzumi: One Earth Tour, the latest incarnaon of their highly developed taiko drumming mastery (Fri., Feb. 10 / 8 p.m. / Granada Theatre).

JAZZ

At 21, pianist Mahew Whitaker has already released three acclaimed albums and collaborated with some of the biggest names in jazz. Experience his transcendent playing and hear his remarkable story this fall at his Santa Barbara debut (Thu., Nov. 17 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall). The Monterey Jazz Fesval on Tour returns this season with two of the all-me greatest

jazz vocalists, Kurt Elling and Dee Dee Bridgwater (Sun., Jan. 29 / 7 p.m. / Campbell Hall). Each member of ARTEMIS, the sextet formed under the banner of Internaonal Women’s Day in 2017, is a formidable composer and bandleader in her own right (Sun., Apr. 23 / 7 p.m. / Campbell Hall).

CHAMBER ARTS

Ensemble Intercontemporain, based at IRCAM in Paris, is widely recognized as the world’s foremost contemporary music ensemble. In this mulmedia presentaon, they will perform a score by composer Olga Neuwirth wrien to accompany the long-lost polical sare film The City Without Jews from 1924. Composer and conductor Mahias Pintscher will lead the group in what is sure to be an unforgeable performance (Sat., Jan. 28 / 7 p.m. / Hahn Hall). UCSB Arts & Lectures co-commissioned the latest project from cellist and MacArthur Fellow Alisa Weilerstein. FRAGMENTS recontextualizes Bach’s cello suites with composions by contemporary composers presented in a highly theatrical seng (Fri., Mar. 10 / 7 p.m. / Campbell Hall). The much ancipated third and final installment of the Danish String Quartet’s Doppelgänger Project arrives this April for its U.S. premiere. Co-commissioned by Arts & Lectures with partners including Carnegie Hall, this concert will garner internaonal recognion (Thu., Apr. 13 / 7 p.m. / Campbell Hall).

HEAR & NOW

The premise of the HEAR & NOW series is simple: find the best musicians in the world who have not yet played Santa Barbara and get them here – now. French keyboard virtuoso Jean Rondeau is a phenomenon on the harpsichord. Expert listeners worldwide follow his every concert, sharing extensive notes on his fantascally nuanced yet devoutly humble approach. He will perform Bach’s Goldberg Variaons on the harpsichord (Fri., Nov. 4 / 7 p.m. / Hahn Hall). The Aacca Quartet moves easily from the music of the Renaissance to Minimalism and beyond. Their Grammy Award-winning work with composer Caroline Shaw forms the basis for this exceponal performance (Sun., Mar. 5 / 4 p.m. / Hahn Hall). Icelandic pianist VÍkingur

Ólafsson is that rare musician whose deep understanding of music history matches his extraordinary technical ability. You won’t want to miss this recital (Thu., May 11 / 7 p.m. / Hahn Hall).

AMERICANA

A&L’s new AMERICANA series embraces the spirit of ecleccism and authencity that has transformed the music world over the last two decades. The series starts our season with a bang when Texan troubadour Charley Crocke arrives with his band for an evening of country, blues and streetwise soul (Sun., Oct. 2 / 7 p.m. / Arlington Theatre). Allison Russell is another rising star whose stellar thrice Grammy Award-nominated 2021 album Outside Child was a singular achievement in contemporary songwring (Wed., Nov. 16 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall). For two decades, Sean and Sara Watkins have been performing as the Watkins Family Hour. You may know them from another of their bold bluegrass ventures, Nickel Creek, which featured their good friend Chris Thile (Tue., Nov. 29 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall).

VANGUARD

The third new series of the 2022-2023 season is VANGUARD, and it’s all about the new – new forms, new arsts and new approaches brought to you with an eye toward the future. Circa takes the contemporary circus world to a place it’s never been before. Adapng Igor Stravinsky’s notoriously disrupve Rite of Spring to the circus stage means these Australian performers fuse daring acrobacs with dark humor and runaway desire in Sacre (Wed., Oct. 12 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall). The live cinema movement meets documentary and foley arstry in 32 Sounds, an original composion for film, live music and performance by Sam Green and JD Samson (Thu., Apr. 6 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall). And the ever-charming and thoroughly unpredictable rhythm masters of Sō Percussion return this season with guest arst Caroline Shaw on vocals (Fri., Apr. 21 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall).

YOUNG AT HEART

Families aren’t the only ones who need rejuvenaon, and that’s why we’ve booked the YOUNG AT HEART series with acts guaranteed to sasfy every generaon. Cirque FLIP Fabrique’s Muse offers another example of how circus arsts are breaking new ground in the 21st century. Thrill to their death-defying feats as you muse on the nontradional gender roles displayed in this sparkling entertainment from Canada (Sun., Feb. 5 / 7 p.m. / Granada Theatre). Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradion of stepping (Thu., Feb. 16 / 7 p.m. / Campbell Hall). Back by popular demand, the daffy musicians of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain are sure to worm their way into your heart with clever covers, dry humor and every imaginable size ukulele (Sat., Apr. 22 / 7 p.m. / Campbell Hall).

CREATE YOUR OWN SERIES

For maximum flexibility and savings, the CREATE YOUR OWN series lets patrons hand-pick their favorite shows. Purchase any four or more events and save 10 percent on each cket.

SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Subscriber orders are filled in the order received. Subscribe early for the best available seang. Thu., Aug. 4 is the last day subscribers get first dibs on this season’s events before single ckets go on sale Fri., Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Subscribers receive great perks:

● Subscribers have first crack at the best available seats at the season’s lowest prices. ● Subscribers receive up to 25 percent off single cket prices.

● Subscribers can take advantage of fee-free exchanges up to one full business day before a performance.

● Subscribers can add to orders unl Aug. 4, even if their order has already been processed.

An Arts & Lectures subscripon is an investment in personal enrichment that also enriches the community. It’s a commitment to make me for inspiring conversaons, magical experiences and a sense of community.

INDIVIDUAL NON-FIXED SERIES EVENTS

UCSB Arts & Lectures’ 2022-2023 season features individual events that can be part of the Create Your Own series, added on to a fixed series package purchase (no discount) or purchased separately when single ckets go on sale on Fri., Aug. 5. They include:

● The Linda Lindas. These teenage women from Los Angeles make punk rock that appeals to kids their age and fans of original female rock rebels alike (Sat., Oct. 15 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall).

● An Evening with Laird Hamilton, legendary big-wave surfer and ocean acon sports innovator (Sun., Oct. 16 / 7:30 p.m. / Arlington Theatre)

● An Evening with John Irving, Naonal Book Award winner and best-selling author of The World According to Garp, A Prayer for Owen Meany and other acclaimed novels. (Tue., Oct. 25 / 7:30 p.m. / Campbell Hall)

● Mexican Indie Pop star Carla Morrison in concert (Thu., Oct. 27 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall) ● An Evening with Nigella Lawson, chef, cookbook author and beloved television personality on her first U.S. tour. (Sat., Nov. 12 / 7:30 p.m. / Granada Theatre) ● Jake Shimabukuro, Christmas in Hawai’i, for a night of holiday music, ukulele-style (Thu., Dec. 1 / 7 p.m. / Granada Theatre)

● Mariachi Sol de México presents José Hernández‘ Merry-Achi Christmas, with Christmas carols from all tradions in a mariachi style (Wed., Dec. 7 / 7 PM / Arlington Theatre)

● An Evening of Stand-up with Tig Notaro, the popular comedian and actor from One Mississippi (Sat., Jan. 21 / 8 p.m. / Campbell Hall)

● An Evening with Amor Towles, the Santa Barbara debut of this bestselling novelist, author most recently of The Lincoln Highway (Thu., Feb. 2 / 7:30 p.m. / Campbell Hall)

● By popular demand, the return of Pink Marni with China Forbes (Fri., Feb. 3 / 8 p.m. / Granada Theatre)

ABOUT UCSB ARTS & LECTURES

The 2022-2023 season marks UCSB Arts & Lectures’ 63rd year of bringing unique, world-class performances, films and lectures to Central Coast and campus audiences. With a mission to “educate, entertain and inspire,” Arts & Lectures is the largest performing arts and public lectures presenter between San Francisco and Los Angeles, beloved by audiences for its award-winning, diverse and innovave programming that deeply enriches lives and extends the intellectual life of the community beyond the classroom.

Arts & Lectures’ award-winning educaonal outreach programs provide rare opportunies for students to meet and learn from vising arsts and speakers. In the 2022-23 season, most of the speakers and performers will parcipate in master classes, lecture-demonstraons, open rehearsals and classroom discussions at UCSB and in the community.

Through ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, Arts & Lectures’ naonally-recognized program, A&L provides free public performances featuring internaonal talents and arts educaon to underserved populaons throughout Santa Barbara County. In 2011 the program received the presgious APAP/MetLife Arts Access Award for “engaging underserved communies.” For more informaon about Arts & Lectures, call (805) 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.