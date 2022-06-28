Santa Barbara–Area Homes Selling for Slightly Less Compared to Last June

What goes up appears to be coming down, at least where South Coast home sale prices are concerned, according to an economic indicator in the data dashboard posted by the South Coast Chamber of Commerce. According to the Chamber’s dashboard, the sales value of South Coast home sales in June has declined by 2.7 percent over the last year. This shift may reflect the bump in interest rates now charged for home loans.

In dollar amounts, the Chamber reports the median sale price on the South Coast is now $2.35 million, down from $2.4 million the year before, but still considerably higher than the $1.26 million of two years ago. (These numbers are considerably higher than those reported by longtime Realtor Mort Maizlish, who stated that the Multiple Listings Service reports the median asking price for the first three weeks of June was $1.7 million; during that same period, Maiszlish reported the median sale price was $1.8 million.)

For renters, the picture is less mixed. South Coast median rents have increased from $2,054 in June of last year to $2,293 in the same month this year. Reported vacancy rates have dropped from 2.8 percent last year to 1.9 percent this year. Two years ago, the reported vacancy rate was 3.9 percent.

In other quality-of-life metrics, the Chamber reported that violent crimes reported to and by the Santa Barbara Police Department had declined 13 percent from the year before and that property crimes had declined by 11 percent. Call volumes reported by the police declined by 2 percent.

