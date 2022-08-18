Deputies Responding to Barricaded Suspect with Knife in Isla Vista
Residents Advised to Avoid 700 Block of Camino Pescadero
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies are responding to an apartment complex at 761 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista for reports of a subject with a knife who threatened another person and is now refusing to exit one of the units. “Please avoid the area until further notice,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
UCSB sent its own emergency email alert at 12:15 p.m. warning of an “armed subject” at the location, prompting many of the recipients to believe the suspect was possibly armed with a firearm.
This is a breaking story. Updates will be provided as soon as new information becomes available.
