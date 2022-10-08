Homicide in Santa Ynez

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On

Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of

Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an

adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began

searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who, sadly, was beyond life saving

measures and was declared deceased at the scene.

This investigation remains active and updates will be shared as they become available. Identities of

the involved parties are not yet available for release.