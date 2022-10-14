Santa Maria Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Boy

Noah Hrynezuk Believed to Be in Tanglewood and Santa Maria Area

Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Maria Police Department put out a call to the public for help in locating an at-risk missing boy on Friday morning.

Police believe the missing child, Noah Hrynezuk, 12, is in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria area, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Police have released a photo of Hrynezuk taken in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department, day or night, by calling (805) 928-3781 x2277.

